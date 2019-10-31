Novelis expands aluminum recycling capacities in Greensboro

The 36 million USD investment will enable facility to recycle automotive aluminum scrap and enhance site-wide safety.

Novelis Inc. invests USD 36 million to expand and upgrade the recycling capacities at its facility in Greensboro, Georgia/USA. The investment includes adding state-of-the-art equipment for aluminum scrap recycling, a new baghouse for improved dust mitigation and enhanced designs for safer and more efficient traffic flow. The company expects to complete the project by fall of 2021.

The investment will expand Novelis‘ capabilities in automotive closed-loop recycling, a process to take aluminum scrap created during stamping and recycle it for new vehicle production. Closing the loop preserves the value of the alloy, reduces cost, minimizes environmental impact and establishes a secure supply chain. The facility will also continue to recycle used beverage cans for the beverage packaging industry.

“As automakers continue to choose aluminum as the sustainable material of choice, we are investing in our recycling capabilities to increase the amount of recycled content in new vehicles and reduce carbon emissions,” said Marco Palmieri, SVP and President, Novelis North America. “This investment aligns with our purpose of Shaping a Sustainable World Together and demonstrates our commitment to helping our customers meet their sustainability targets.” In addition, the upgrades will also enhance the facility’s safety systems. For example, the new design will more effectively separate pedestrian walkways from mobile equipment traffic.

“Our team of 145 employees in Greensboro has a proud tradition of offering innovative solutions in aluminum recycling,” said Beatriz Landa, Novelis Greensboro Plant Manager. “This investment enables us to continue to modernize our facility and capabilities to serve an even broader customer base for years to come.”

“Congratulations to Novelis on this exciting expansion in Greensboro,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “Any time one of our home-based companies expands, it is good news for business in Georgia. Novelis‘ 40-year history in Greensboro has created countless opportunities for hardworking Georgians in the region, and I look forward to watching their continued success in the years to come.”

“Here in Georgia, manufacturing is an important ingredient to our thriving economy,” said Congressman Jody Hice. “As a global leader in the aluminum industry and the largest recycler of aluminum in the world, I’m thrilled Novelis is growing its footprint in the 10th District. The expansion of the Greensboro plant is indicative of its sustained success, and I look forward to a flourishing partnership in the years to come.”

Opened in 1980, Novelis‘ Greensboro facility is responsible for pioneering the majority of Novelis‘ recycling technology.

Source: Novelis Inc.