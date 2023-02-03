New production line in Finland for aluminium and non-ferrous metal recycling

Kuusakoski Recycling invests 25 million Euros in a major new production line that is being built at the company’s recycling plant in Heinola, Finland, to meet higher demand.

Kuusakoski is the only producer of recycled aluminium in Finland. In 2022, the company supplied its customers with the equivalent of all the aluminium needed for 2,000 new passenger aircraft.

The company is now investing in a major new production line. The aim is to increase the recycling efficiency and the processing capacity for non-ferrous metals, including aluminium. The investment is worth Euro 25 million. “We have been engaged in a determined and extensive development effort focused on metal separation and waste fractions for several years. Now we have finally reached the implementation phase”, says Mikko Kuusilehto, President and CEO.

“Green transition” a driver for change

Kuusakoski’s processing capability already enables highly efficient recovery of metals from waste streams back into raw materials. With the new investment, the company will be able to process more material with even higher recovery rates. The company anticipates an increase in demand for all recycled metals. “Nordic companies are investing heavily in the green transition, and today all discussions with our customers relate in one way or another to opportunities to build a more sustainable value chain using recycled raw materials”, confirms Mikko Kuusilehto. “When this project is completed, our total non-ferrous metal processing capacity will increase by 50 per cent. The investment will enable us to provide larger volumes of high purity recycled raw materials to the manufacturing industry.”

Part of the “green investment program”

The overall investment in non-ferrous metals processing is scheduled for completion in 2025. This investment is part of Kuusakoski´s multi-year green investment program. Read more

