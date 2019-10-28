worldsteel Report (Press Release): September 2019 crude steel production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 151.5 million tonnes (Mt) in September 2019, a 0.3% decrease compared to September 2018.

World crude steel production was 1,391.2 Mt in the first nine months of 2019, up by 3.9% compared to the same period in 2018. Asia produced 1,000.1 Mt of crude steel, an increase of 6.3% over the first nine months of 2018. The EU produced 122.5 Mt of crude steel in the first nine months of 2019, down 2.8% compared to the same period of 2018. North America’s crude steel production in the first nine months of 2019 was 90.6 Mt, an increase of 0.3% compared to the same period of 2018. The C.I.S. produced 76.0 Mt of crude steel in the first nine months of 2019, down by 0.1% over the same period of 2018.

China’s crude steel production for September 2019 was 82.8 Mt, an increase of 2.2% compared to September 2018. India produced 9.0 Mt of crude steel in September 2019, up 1.6% on September 2018. Japan produced 8.0 Mt of crude steel in September 2019, down 4.5% on September 2018. South Korea’s crude steel production was 5.7 Mt in September 2019, a decrease of 2.7% on September 2018.

In the EU, Germany produced 3.4 Mt of crude steel in September 2019, down by 4.0% on September 2018. Italy produced 2.2 Mt of crude steel in September 2019, up by 1.1% on September 2018. France produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel in September 2019, a 10.2% decrease compared to September 2018. Spain produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel in September 2019, down by 1.0% on September 2018. The US produced 7.1 Mt of crude steel in September 2019, a decrease of 2.5% compared to September 2018. Brazil’s crude steel production for September 2019 was 2.4 Mt, down by 22.0% on September 2018. Turkey’s crude steel production for September 2019 was 2.7 Mt, down by 6.9% on September 2018. Crude steel production in Ukraine was 1.7 Mt this month, down 2.3% on September 2018.

Source: World Steel Association