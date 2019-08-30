Secures Norway’s first contract with material recycling requirements

Geminor has won an official tendering process for the handling of waste wood from Renovasjon i Grenland (RIG) in Norway. The contract is the first of its kind in the country.

Norwegian waste producer RIG has awarded Geminor a contract that includes collection, transport and treatment of mixed waste wood. The agreement covers an annual handling of 8,000 tonnes of waste wood over four years, a cooperation that commences 1st. January 2020. The contract is the outcome of the very first Norwegian tender competition with material recycling requirements. The client RIG requires that at least 60 per cent of the waste wood must be material recycled.

Furniture

Most of the waste wood from RIG Grenland will be used in the production of particle boards for the furniture industry. The waste wood will be sorted and treated in the city of Skien before being shipped to different particle board producers in Europe. The handling of waste wood is a growing part of Geminor’s business. Country Manager in Norway, Kjetil Hausken, believes that the recently concluded tender competition is the first of several upcoming tenders with material recycling requirements.

“For environmental reasons, requirements for material recycling are becoming the norm, and this will affect future public tender competitions. Sorted and shredded waste wood is a material in great demand – and it is a type of waste that is very beneficial to recycle. We are very pleased to have won the first Norwegian contract with material recycling requirements,” concludes Geminor’s Country Manager in Norway, Kjetil Hausken.

About Geminor

Established on Karmøy in Norway in 2004, Geminor is an international resource management company focusing on refuse-derived fuel (RDF), solid recovered fuel (SRF), recycled waste wood, hazardous waste for energy recovery and paper & cardboard, plastic and other types of waste for material recycling in the North-European market. Geminor has logistic hubs and offices in Scandinavia, Finland, UK Germany and Poland, and employs about 50 professionals. The company handles more than 1.4 million tonnes of feedstock every year and holds contracts with more than 80 waste-to-energy and recycling facilities. Geminor has an annual turnover of approx. 115 million Euro.

Source: Geminor