Crude Steel Production: June 2019 Report by World Steel Association

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 159.0 million tonnes (Mt) in June 2019, a 4.6% increase compared to June 2018.

World crude steel production was 925.1 Mt in the first six months of 2019, up by 4.9% compared to the same period in 2018. Asia produced 660.2 Mt of crude steel, an increase of 7.4% over the first half of 2018. The EU produced 84.7 Mt of crude steel in the first half of 2019, down by 2.5% compared to the same period of 2018. North America’s crude steel production in the first six months of 2019 was 60.1 Mt, an increase of 1.4% compared to the first half of 2018. The C.I.S. produced 50.5 Mt of crude steel in the first six months of 2019, the same as in the first six months of 2018.

China’s crude steel production for June 2019 was 87.5 Mt, an increase of 10.0% compared to June 2018. India produced 9.3 Mt of crude steel in June 2019, an increase of 4.0% compared to June 2018. Japan produced 8.8 Mt of crude steel in June 2019, down 0.4% on June 2018. South Korea’s crude steel production was 6.0 Mt in June 2019, a decrease of 2.6% on June 2018.

In the EU, Germany produced 3.4 Mt of crude steel, down by 5.8% on June 2018. Italy produced 2.1 Mt of crude steel, down by 2.5% on June 2018. France produced 1.3 Mt of crude steel, an increase of 3.4% compared to June 2018. Spain produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel, up by 2.3% on June 2018. The US produced 7.3 Mt of crude steel in June 2019, an increase of 3.1% compared to June 2018. Brazil’s crude steel production for June 2019 was 2.8 Mt, down by 3.1% on June 2018. Turkey’s crude steel production for June 2019 was 2.7 Mt, down by 11.0% on June 2018. Crude steel production in Ukraine was 1.7 Mt this month, down 3.0% on June 2018.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)