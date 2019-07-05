Circular Economy Specialists Axion Polymers wins a National Recycling Award

Axion Polymers has won a 2019 National Recycling Award in the ‘Team of the Year – Commercial’ category for its circular approach to serving clients’ needs for recycled polymers.

The knowledgeable team of the UK-company was praised by the National Recycling Awards judges for collaboration in developing bespoke recycled polymers to suit clients’ specifications for use in a wide range of new products. At Axion’s two processing sites, plastics recovered from end-of-life vehicles (auto shredder waste) are refined into high-quality engineering polymers that match virgin material quality. Teamwork, expert knowledge and client liaison are crucial at every stage of the complex development process.

From initial client contact through to polymer specification and setting up machinery for best finish and results, the team delivers top performance for customers in a diverse sector. What was once considered a waste material has become a valuable raw material resource going back into different applications, such as new vehicle components, furniture and roof tiles.

Collecting the award at a ceremony at the London Hilton, Park Lane, Business Development Manager Mark Keenan said: “Circular economy principles run throughout every aspect of the Axion Polymers team’s work and we’re delighted to have been recognised with a National Recycling Award.” Amy Stiven, Sales and Logistics Manager added: “We’re proud of our ability to understand and satisfy technical sales. We build long-term relationships with customers to deliver successful, sustainable and locally-sourced raw material supply chains with all-round economic and environmental benefits.”

Axion’s Commercial Operations Manager Laura Smith said: “We’re thrilled and very proud to have won this high-profile award, which recognises the hard work and commitment of the entire Axion Polymers team. It is justly deserved.” The MRW National Recycling Awards bring together recycling and waste management professionals to recognise and celebrate best practice and innovation in recycling and waste management.

Corin Williams, Editor of MRW said: “Every year through the awards we discover and celebrate truly ground-breaking initiatives, technology and services. The MRW National Recycling Award 2019 winners show our industry has the inspiration, expertise and enthusiasm to meet these challenges and lead from the front.”

Source: Axion Polymers