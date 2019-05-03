Untha appoints industry stalwart as Director of Global Business Development

Industrial shredding specialist Untha has appointed Briton Gary Moore as Director of Global Business Development. The Austrian-headquartered firm has made the strategic decision ahead of 25 per cent projected worldwide growth, over the next twelve months.

Currently Sales Director of Untha UK – a position he will maintain – Gary has played an instrumental role in developing the UK business by 50 per cent during 2018. But 2019 looks set to be even bigger with twelve Waste-to-Energy shredding solution sales already secured in the first four months of the year. An exclusive distributor agreement for the XR mobil-e shredder range is soon to be announced, sales of parts and other Untha service products are up by 40 per cent, and two further sales appointments are also imminent as the team looks to expand.

Away from the UK – and drawing on almost 30 years’ experience in the international waste, recycling and wider engineering sectors – Gary’s new global position will firstly see him focus on supercharging the growth of Untha America. Established in 2010, the New Hampton-based business has gained an initial foothold in the competitive US environment, with particular success in the southern states. But the vast market is rich in wider potential – not least due to a growing demand for alternative fuel. Gary will therefore be responsible for rolling out a considered sales and marketing plan that will fuel the organic growth of the business, whilst exploring strategic distribution partner agreements. He will also lend his expertise to help operators design environmentally compliant plants producing homogenous, on-specification fuels, with maximum yield.

His next visit to the States will be for the Waste Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Centre, in Nevada, in early May.At the other side of the world, Gary is working on a new strategic partner relationship in Australia. “The WtE market is in its infancy there, in comparison with parts of Europe,” Gary explained. “But we know there are some real trailblazers, striving to innovate to remain one step ahead of waste legislation and mounting environmental pressures. We’re therefore excited about the potential for Untha to expand here – as the market is emerging, it’s one of the continents where we’re not yet an established industry name. But that’s about to change.”

With more than 9,000 machines installed worldwide, Untha is no longer a waste machinery manufacturer renowned only in Europe. In the last five years the media has reported on the worldwide popularity of the manufacturer´s XR waste shredder which has been exported to North and South America plus many parts of Asia and all corners of Europe.

Commenting on the appointment, Peter Streinik, head of Untha’s global waste division, said: “We know that clients in different parts of the world have varying requirements. Legislation, market capacity and cultural traits all influence what a prospective customer is looking for, from a shredding supplier. But one thing that usually remains constant is the search for robust, proven technology supported by an engineering infrastructure to protect the longevity of the investment. We treat every project as unique and will sometimes even challenge the customer if we think they can achieve more throughputs, more revenue, or more success from their plant. This is Gary’s philosophy through and through, which means he is perfectly suited to this new position.”

Source: Untha shredding technology