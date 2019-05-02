Record numbers attend Plastics Recycling Show Europe 2019 in Amsterdam

The third Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) exhibition and conference held recently in Amsterdam attracted many more visitors and exhibitors from across Europe and beyond. The annual event had a total attendance of more than 3,250 over two days, an increase of 34.5 per cent compared to last year. It also attracted over 120 exhibiting companies, a 20 per cent increase.

Unique in Europe, PRSE brings together exhibitors, visitors and Plastics Recycling Awards Europe finalists representing the whole value chain of the plastics industry including recyclers, machine producers, raw material producers, converters, waste management companies and, increasingly, brand owners. In this way PRSE facilitates collaborative progress towards the circular use of plastics by showcasing innovation, sharing best practice and bringing partners together to network and do business.

Opened by Kęstutis Sadauskas, Director Circular Economy and Green Growth DG Environment at the European Commission, the two-day PRSE conference showcased the latest developments in plastics recycling technology and applications, as well as exploring future industry challenges and the legislative landscape within the EU. “PRSE has grown so quickly to become the showcase for innovation in plastics recycling technology. We are seeing dramatic improvements in the capacity and quality of products and processes to meet the demands of consumers and brand owners today,” said Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe. “If you want to know what is happening in the plastics recycling industry in Europe, what we have already achieved in making plastics use circular and what will soon be possible in the future, you have to come here.”

“PRSE 2019 has proved by far our most successful show to date, attracting more than two and a half times the total attendance of our launch event only two years ago,” said Matt Barber, PRSE Event Director at Crain Communications. “We have had such positive feedback from our exhibitors, conference speakers, visitors and participants in the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe. PRSE 2020 is now building on the success of our first three years, reinforcing its position as the annual focal point for plastics recycling in Europe,” he added. “We increased the floorplan area by 17 per cent for 2019 and have added an additional 16 per cent for 2020, but it is already looking like we will need to add more. Existing exhibitors are requesting larger stands and we are attracting growing interest from new companies.”

Commenting on her first visit to PRSE, Gunilla Karlsson, Senior Director of Environment at Volvo Cars said: “It has been very educational. I have been able to learn a lot and to meet knowledgeable and interesting people who can help us in the years to come.” Lucrèce Foufopoulos-de Ridder, Executive Vice President Polyolefins and Innovation & Technology, Borealis said at the show: “This is the place where we meet brand owners, waste management companies, recyclers and can mobilise across the whole value system a group of people towards a more circular economy.”

“PRSE is a great platform to bring all the stakeholders across the value chain together in one venue to share ideas and start collaborative projects,” said Gerry McGarry, Managing Director of RPC bpi Recycled Products. “If increasing recycled content in your packaging and your products is a key objective for your organisation, attending PRSE is a great starting point to make those initial connections.” The Plastics Recycling Show Europe returns to Hall 7 at RAI Amsterdam on 25 and 26 March 2020.

Source: Plastics Recyclers Europe