Plastics Recyclers Europe and Styrenics Circular Solutions deepen collaboration

Reciprocal membership of the two organisations strengthens joint drive to accelerate the market pull for recycled polystyrene – Collaboration furthers the objective to fulfil the unique circularity capacity of polystyrene.

Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE), the organisation representing the voice of the European plastics recyclers and Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), the value chain initiative to increase the circularity of styrenic polymers, announced today their reciprocal membership. This collaboration adds to the network of the already existing eleven SCS members, from across the value chain and to the extensive network of over 140 PRE members.

Jens Kathmann, Secretary-General of SCS, commented: “This is a crucial new membership for SCS. Joining forces together with PRE, which represents the individual recyclers across Europe, will further accelerate the momentum that SCS has been building to create a strong market pull away from incineration and landfill towards significantly increased plastic-to-plastic recycling of polystyrene. Building on the excellent sortability and unique circularity of polystyrene, our joint efforts will extend the closed loop food contact recycling beyond bottles to new applications.”

Antonino Furfari, Managing Director of PRE, said: “With this collaboration, we want to drive high-quality recycling for styrenics to be used back in high-end applications, including food contact. This reciprocal membership is yet another important step of joining forces of the industry towards making all plastics fully circular.”

Source: Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE)