FEAD’s workshop reveals how EU can achieve recycling targets

Early April, a new report by the European Commission warned again that half of the EU countries were at risk of missing the recycling target of 50 per cent by 2020. FEAD’s (European Federation for Private Waste and Resource Management Industry) April 9 brainstorming workshop: “From setting recycling targets to achieving them” revealed how circular economy’s stakeholders think the EU can succeed.

FEAD shares the results of their stimulating brainstorming session which pondered the question of how EU funding and the private waste management industry can help: the 14 Member States to achieve their 2020 objectives, including the 50 per cent recycling target as required by the Waste Framework Directive; and in general, the EU as a whole to achieve the new recycling targets of the Circular Economy Package. Key players involved in the day to day of waste management gathered around tables for a discussion with policy makers, key stakeholders, the European Parliament, the European Commission and the European Economic and Social Committee.

To give participants food for thought, FEAD passed around a suggestion box for them to submit what their first decision would be if they were appointed European Commissioner for the Environment. There were four main points reoccurring in the answers: green public procurement policy, strong enforcement of legislation, mandatory recycled content in certain products, C02 taxation and reduction of negative environmental externalities, which are all measures that FEAD fully supports.

These answers were reflected in the results of the brainstorming session where several key points were frequently mentioned:

Pull measures for boosting demand of quality secondary raw material, such as GPP (green public procurement) and mandatory recycled contents

Strong implementation and governance measures

Eco-design

Internalisation of externalities

“Circular Economy targets will only be achieved with Member States’ strengthened efforts, and the long-term involvement and investments of the private waste management industry. In that respect, FEAD will continue to play its role in suggesting solutions for efficient EU regulation,” replied Jean-Marc Boursier, FEAD’s President and SUEZ Executive, when asked how he thinks the EU will achieve its recycling targets.

The results of the workshop can be found here.

Source: FEAD