World Steel Association: March 2019 crude steel production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 155.0 million tonnes (Mt) in March 2019, a 4.9 percent increase compared to March 2018.

World crude steel production was 444.1 Mt in the first three months of 2019, up by 4.5% compared to the same period in 2018. Asia produced 312.9 Mt of crude steel, an increase of 7.0% over the first quarter of 2018. The EU produced 42.3 Mt of crude steel in the first quarter of 2019, down by 2.0% compared to the same quarter of 2018. North America’s crude steel production in the first three months of 2019 was 30.7 Mt, an increase of 4.0% compared to the first quarter of 2018.

China’s crude steel production for March 2019 was 80.3 Mt, an increase of 10.0% compared to March 2018. India produced 9.4 Mt of crude steel in March 2019, down 1.0% on March 2018. Japan produced 9.1 Mt of crude steel in March 2019, unchanged from what it produced in March 2018. South Korea’s crude steel production stood at 6.3 Mt, up 2.8% on March 2018.

In the EU, Italy’s crude steel production for March 2019 was 2.3 Mt, down by 0.3% on March 2018. France produced 1.4 Mt of crude steel in March 2019, an increase of 2.3% compared to March 2018. Spain produced 1.4 Mt of crude steel in March 2019, an increase of 5.9% on March 2018.

The US produced 7.8 Mt of crude steel in March 2019, a 5.7% increase on March 2018. Crude steel production in Ukraine stood at 2.0 Mt in March 2019, up 15.0% on March 2018. Brazil’s crude steel production for March 2019 was 2.8 Mt, down by 8.6% on March 2018. Turkey’s crude steel production for March 2019 was 3.0 Mt, down by 11.7% on March 2018.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)