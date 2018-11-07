Gregory Schnitzer new President of BIR Ferrous Division

The board of the BIR Ferrous Division has appointed Gregory Schnitzer as new divisional President. Mr Schnitzer is Vice-President of Ferrous Sales at Oregon based Schnitzer Steel Industries (USA) and has been with the company since 2003. Schnitzer Steel Industries is a long-standing BIR member, and Mr Schnitzer became active on the Ferrous divisional board in 2010.

Schnitzer Steel Industries is a global leader in the collection, processing, and sale of the world’s most recycled product: steel. Since its creation in 1906, Schnitzer Steel has grown into a global leader in metals recycling, providing state-of-the-art processing, manufacturing and information technologies. Today, Schnitzer Steel operates 95 recycling facilities, including seven deep water ports – on both U.S. coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico – which enable efficient delivery of processed scrap metals to steel mills and foundries around the world. In his capacity as Ferrous Division President, Gregory Schnitzer is a member of the BIR Executive Committee and serves as Vice-President of the organization.

BIR President Ranjit Baxi stated that Mr Schnitzer’s vision and experience will be a great asset to BIR and its leadership. He also thanked Tom Bird of Chiho Environmental Group Limited for having served as Interim President of the BIR Ferrous Division for the past year. Mr Schnitzer’s appointment was recommended to the divisional board by the Division’s Nominating Committee under the chairmanship of Ruggero Alocci and will be formally endorsed by delegates at the next divisional plenary meeting in Singapore in 2019.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)