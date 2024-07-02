2. Juli 2024
Textiles Recycling Expo is making its debut on 4-5 June 2025 in Brussels

Altkleider-Gittersammelbox bei Gras & Sigloch – Sortierbetrieb für Altkleider und Schuhe/Old clothes lattice collection box at Gras & Sigloch – sorting company for old clothes and shoes (Foto: O. Kürth/Recyclingportal.eu)

This groundbreaking exhibition is the first of its kind, focusing specifically on solving the pressing issue of textile waste, including the recycling of fabrics, clothing, footwear, fibres and non-wovens.

Designed to foster collaboration and spark innovation, the Textiles Recycling Expo and its conference theatre are free to attend. This decision is aimed at attracting a large international audience from across the complete supply chain, including leading recyclers, waste managers, textile manufacturers, clothing suppliers, retailers, and other stakeholders.

“New EU regulations and growing consumer pressures are driving the need for cross-industry collaboration to develop viable solutions to divert textile waste away from landfills,” said Andy Beevers, events director at AMI, the organiser of the expo. “This new exhibition and conference provide a unique opportunity for the whole supply chain to get together to explore the recycling strategies and technologies that can meet these demands, and plan their investments accordingly.”

The exhibition is an international showcase for innovative developments aimed at solving the issue of textile waste, including the latest sorting, shredding and recycling technologies. Exhibitors also include textile recyclers plus fibre and fabric manufacturers using reclaimed materials. Companies that have already booked their stands at the event include: Aimplas, Carbios, Closeoop (DBT Fibre), MagnoLab, List Technology, New Retex, Pellenc ST, Picvisa, Reverse Resources, Stadler and Tomra.

The high-level two-day conference running alongside the exhibition provides a forum for industry leaders, innovators and stakeholders to shape a sustainable future for the textiles industry. It is designed to deliver valuable insights and perspectives on the textile recycling industry, as well as opportunities for discussion and knowledge sharing.

The Textiles Recycling Expo is supported by leading industry organisations, including EuRIC, Fedustria, ReHubs, Textiles Recycling Association and Plastics Recycling World. It is being organised by AMI, a leading provider of international events for the recycling market.

For more information on the event, visit: www.textilesrecyclingexpo.com

Source: Applied Market Information Ltd. (AMI)

