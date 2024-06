worldsteel Report: May 2024 Crude Steel Production

World crude steel production for the 71 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 165.1 million tonnes (Mt) in May 2024, a 1.5% increase compared to May 2023.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 1.8 Mt in May 2024, up 0.9% on May 2023. Asia and Oceania produced 122.1 Mt, up 1.6%. The EU (27) produced 11.7 Mt, up 1.8%. Europe, Other produced 3.9 Mt, up 6.2%. The Middle East produced 5.2 Mt, up 4.6%. North America produced 9.4 Mt, down 0.9%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 7.7 Mt, up 2.8%. South America produced 3.3 Mt, down 8.2%.

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 92.9 Mt in May 2024, up 2.7% on May 2023. India produced 12.2 Mt, up 3.5%. Japan produced 7.2 Mt, down 6.3%. The United States produced 6.9 Mt, down 1.5%. Russia is estimated to have produced 6.3 Mt, down 0.9%. South Korea produced 5.2 Mt, down 10.9%. Germany produced 3.2 Mt, down 1.9%. Türkiye produced 3.2 Mt, up 11.6%. Iran produced 3.3 Mt, up 2.1%. Brazil produced 2.6 Mt, down 7.4%.

Source: worldsteel