worldsteel Press Release: January 2020 Crude Steel Production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 154.4 million tonnes (Mt) in January 2020, a 2.1% increase compared to January 2019.

China’s crude steel production for January 2020 was 84.3 Mt, an increase of 7.2% compared to January 2019. India produced 9.3 Mt of crude steel in January 2020, down 3.2% on January 2019. Japan produced 8.2 Mt of crude steel in January 2020, down 1.3% on January 2019. South Korea’s crude steel production was 5.8 Mt in January 2020, a decrease of 8.0% on January 2019.

In the EU, Italy produced 1.9 Mt of crude steel in January 2020, down by 4.9% on January 2019. France produced 1.3 Mt of crude steel in January 2020, a 4.5% increase compared to January 2019.The US produced 7.7 Mt of crude steel in January 2020, an increase of 2.5% compared to January 2019. Brazil’s crude steel production for January 2020 was 2.7 Mt, down by 11.1% on January 2019. Turkey’s crude steel production for January 2020 was 3.0 Mt, up by 17.3% on January 2019. Crude steel production in Ukraine was 1.8 Mt last month, down 0.4% on January 2019.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)