27. Oktober 2023
Anzeige

September 2023 Crude Steel Production – worldsteel Report

510
Foto: Pixabay

World crude steel production for the 63 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 149.3 million tonnes (Mt) in September 2023, a 1.5% decrease compared to September 2022.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 1.3 Mt in September 2023, down 4.1% on September 2022. Asia and Oceania produced 110.7 Mt, down 2.1%. The EU (27) produced 10.6 Mt, down 1.1%. Europe, Other produced 3.5 Mt, up 2.7%. The Middle East produced 3.6 Mt, down 8.2%. North America produced 9.0 Mt, down 0.3%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 7.3 Mt, up 10.7%. South America produced 3.4 Mt, down 3.7%.

The 63 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 97% of total world crude steel production in 2022. Regions and countries covered by the table:

Africa: Egypt, Libya, South Africa, Tunisia
Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, Mongolia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Viet Nam
European Union (27)
Europe, Other: Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Türkiye, United Kingdom
Middle East: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States
Russia & other CIS + Ukraine: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine
South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 82.1 Mt in September 2023, down 5.6% on September 2022. India produced 11.6 Mt, up 18.2%. Japan produced 7.0 Mt, down 1.7%. The United States produced 6.7 Mt, up 2.6%. Russia is estimated to have produced 6.2 Mt, up 9.8%. South Korea produced 5.5 Mt, up 18.2%. Germany produced 2.9 Mt, up 2.1%. Türkiye produced 2.9 Mt, up 8.4%. Brazil is estimated to have produced 2.6 Mt, down 5.6%. Iran produced 2.4 Mt, down 12.7%.

Source: worldsteel

Anzeige
Vorheriger Artikel
PPWR: ENVI position is on the right track to create a strong circular economy for packaging
Nächster Artikel
Smartphones umdenken: Modulare Mobilgeräte als Antwort auf den Elektroschrott-Anstieg

KÖNNTE SIE AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Schlagzeilen

Anzeige

Fachmagazin EU-Recycling

Translation

RecyclingPortal
RecyclingPortal - Das Portal für Abfall, Entsorgung, Recycling, Kreislaufwirtschaft und Märkte ist ein unabhängiges Forum für Fachinformationen aus Europa. Das Themenspektrum umfasst alle Facetten eines Abfallmanagements, das die nachhaltige Kreislaufwirtschaft zum Ziel hat. Dabei schließt sich der Kreis von der (Abfall-) Entsorgung über das Recycling bis hin zur Kreislaufwirtschaft und den dazugehörenden Märkten für (Sekundär-) Rohstoffe im Rahmen einer ressourcen-schonenden Stoffstromwirtschaft.

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,863FansGefällt mir
1,618FollowerFolgen
15,667FollowerFolgen
558AbonnentenAbonnieren
© MSV Mediaservice & Verlag GmbH