September 2023 Crude Steel Production – worldsteel Report

World crude steel production for the 63 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 149.3 million tonnes (Mt) in September 2023, a 1.5% decrease compared to September 2022.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 1.3 Mt in September 2023, down 4.1% on September 2022. Asia and Oceania produced 110.7 Mt, down 2.1%. The EU (27) produced 10.6 Mt, down 1.1%. Europe, Other produced 3.5 Mt, up 2.7%. The Middle East produced 3.6 Mt, down 8.2%. North America produced 9.0 Mt, down 0.3%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 7.3 Mt, up 10.7%. South America produced 3.4 Mt, down 3.7%.

The 63 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 97% of total world crude steel production in 2022. Regions and countries covered by the table:

Africa: Egypt, Libya, South Africa, Tunisia

Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, Mongolia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Viet Nam

European Union (27)

Europe, Other: Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Türkiye, United Kingdom

Middle East: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States

Russia & other CIS + Ukraine: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 82.1 Mt in September 2023, down 5.6% on September 2022. India produced 11.6 Mt, up 18.2%. Japan produced 7.0 Mt, down 1.7%. The United States produced 6.7 Mt, up 2.6%. Russia is estimated to have produced 6.2 Mt, up 9.8%. South Korea produced 5.5 Mt, up 18.2%. Germany produced 2.9 Mt, up 2.1%. Türkiye produced 2.9 Mt, up 8.4%. Brazil is estimated to have produced 2.6 Mt, down 5.6%. Iran produced 2.4 Mt, down 12.7%.

Source: worldsteel