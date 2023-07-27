Bunting has signed up as a gold sponsor of REPM 2023

27th international workshop on rare earth and future permanent magnets and their applications

The biennial REPM workshop (3-7 September, University of Birmingham, UK) is co-organised by Susmagpro partner University of Birmingham and brings together scientists and engineers working on rare-earth permanent magnets and their applications. The workshop and conference provide the platform to facilitate exchange of recent results and ideas on topics such as raw materials, resources, processing and properties of rare earth and future permanent magnets.

Bunting is one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of magnets, magnet assemblies and magnetising equipment. The Bunting European engineering and manufacturing facilities are in Berkhamsted and Redditch, both in the United Kingdom.

The REPM workshop was initiated by Karl J. Strnat in 1976 with the aim of providing the rare-earth permanent magnet industry a platform to exchange research ideas and applications such as raw material availability and resources, and the processing and properties of rare-earth and future permanent magnets.

The conference programme includes opening remarks from Masato Sagawa, the Japanese scientist and entrepreneur who invented the sintered permanent rare-earth magnet Neodymium Iron Boron (NdFeB) in the early 1980s. The neodymium magnet has since become one of the most important materials in the world and is critical to a wide range of technologies from computers to electric vehicles and wind turbines.

The 2023 REPM conference focuses on maintaining and developing the vitally important supply chain for NdFeB applications. This includes developing new resources, reclaiming and recycling magnets, and the development of new magnet materials. The diverse range of papers cover topics from magnet recycling, to nanocomposite and thin film magnets, and rare earth free magnets.

Bunting is at the cutting edge of magnet material development and utilisation. As a member of the EU-funded Susmagpro (Sustainable Recovery, Reprocessing and Reuse of Rare Earth Magnets in a European Circular Economy), Bunting is working with European companies to develop a recycling supply chain for rare earth magnets in Europe and to demonstrate the effective reuse of recycled rare earth materials within several industries.

Bunting joins eight other industry leading companies sponsoring the event in a bronze, silver and gold capacity.

Bunting’s Technical Products Manager and the UK Magnetics Society’s Chair, Matthew Swallow is attending the workshop. “The importance of the REPM conference cannot be understated,” explained Matthew. “The rising number of applications will stretch supply and availability, driving vital innovation in recycling and new materials. The presentations in the REPM conference cover such areas of concern, looking at maintaining availability and new magnet technology. As a leading European supplier of magnet materials, we are proud to support the event as a Gold sponsor.”

Source: Bunting