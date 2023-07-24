Eriez Shred1 Bolsters Shredders‘ Profits Amidst Growing Low-Copper Shred Demand

The Eriez Shred1 Ballistic Separator is propelling shredder yards to greater profitability with the power to capitalize on the surging demand for low-copper shred from steelmakers.

With the integration of Shred1 into their operations, recyclers are gaining a distinct competitive advantage by producing a premium ferrous shred that not only meets escalating market requirements but can command a premium price per ton.

According to Mike Shattuck, Eriez USA Market Manager-Recycling, Shred1 uses magnets and ballistics to efficiently separate copper-bearing materials from shredded steel recovered by the scrap drum magnets. This unique separator yields two distinct fractions: a premium low-copper ferrous product (in the range of 0.16-0.20% cu) and a traditional #2 shred.

Shattuck explains, „Shred1 increases the proportion of low copper shredded scrap in the blend, empowering steel mills to reduce the cost per ton of steel produced, while simultaneously enabling scrap yards to demand a higher price for this premium grade shred.“

With many analysts predicting the copper deficit will affect global markets well into 2023 and beyond, Shattuck noted that Eriez anticipates a sustained and robust interest in Shred1. He emphasizes that the demand for Shred1 extends beyond the borders of the U.S., as it is already garnering significant attention and interest on a global scale.

To learn more about the innovative Eriez Shred1 Ballistics Separator, visit erieznews.com/nr614.

Source: Eriez