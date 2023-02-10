Tana North America and Humdinger Equipment at Conexpo-Con/Agg

On March 14-18, 2023, Tana North America and Humdinger Equipment will be exhibiting at the Conexpo-Con/Agg international exhibition in Las Vegas to showcase its company brand and products to a global audience.

The trade show is the international gathering place every three years for the construction industries. The event features exhibit of the latest technologies, equipment, products and services plus industry-targeted education.

Unique versatility

TANA Shark 440DTeco – The most versatile mobile waste shredder with excellent capacity and productivity. TANA Shark shredders have multiple unique features. You will get excellent performance with better fuel efficiency and lower machine operating costs. Robust machines have been built to last and maximize uptime.

Cost-effective machine chain for recycling waste

TANA Shredder and TANA Disc Screen form an ideal machine chain, as they can process the same waste types at the same speed. With the disc screen’s modular screening deck design, the machine can be easily configured for two or three fraction screening based on the customer’s needs. With the TANA Disc Screen, the screening process can be easily optimized based on materials, feeding methods and process requirements.

Reduce costs and increase efficiency

Humdinger pull scrapers have a proven track-record in a variety of construction, mining, and agricultural applications against traditional self-propelled systems. Tana North America and Humdinger Equipment will be at Booth S5473 in the Silver Lot. Come meet the experts and discuss the latest topics in waste management. For more information, visit: www.tananorthamerica.com

Source: Tana Oy