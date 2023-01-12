IERC 2023 is meeting in Salzburg Congress from 18 – 20 January

“The electronics recycling industry is facing unprecedented change” – Jean Cox-Kearns, TES Group, Chairman of the IERC 2023 Steering Committee

The International Electronics Recycling Congress is the international platform for reviewing the challenges faced by the Electronics Recycling Industry worldwide. It brings together industry specialists, regulators and recycling businesses and their partners in this annual event which traditionally kicks off the New Year in Salzburg, its favourite venue.

IERC 2023 is the first and most important meeting of the year for the worldwide electronics industry. Participants will join over 400 industry delegates to learn about the latest technological developments and the profound changes the industry is going through. They will learn about the many new schemes and regulations that they need to be aware of concerning take-back, reuse, repair, remanufacturing, repurposing and recycling of electronic products. Industry representatives will share their progress on introducing the greener materials and products that their customers now require. All will connect and exchange with old and new business partners during the many networking opportunities IERC 2023 provides in a great atmosphere.

ICM AG is renowned as the only circular economy congress organizer with Steering Committees of international experts and 28 years of delivering a world class experience to delegates. We help you to meet the right people by bringing together the decisions makers and industry experts, all in one place.

Source: ICM AG