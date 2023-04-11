Strong attendance for the Solids & Recycling-Technik and Pumps & Valves trade shows in Dortmund

Trade shows inspire and demonstrate the innovative strength of the sectors.

Once again, the three trade shows Solids & Recycling-Technik and Pumps & Valves demonstrated at their two-day appearance in Dortmund how much potential there is in the industries. On the 29th and 30th of March, the 5,251 visitors were convinced by the innovative strength of the companies from the fields of process and recycling technologies. In addition to the exhibition, the audience was particularly enthusiastic about the top-class supporting programme and lectures. Topics such as plastic and building material recycling or digitalisation were the focus of the presentations.

On the new Impuls Center stage, keynote speakers from outside the industry also allowed visitors to look beyond their own horizons. Solids & Recycling-Technik and Pumps & Valves closed their doors on the last day of the show with an all-round positive outcome for all participants. After the challenges of the past years with covid, high inflation and the energy crisis, the three trade shows presented themselves in their usual strength again this year. “Even in the run- up to the show, the online registrations showed a clear upward trend compared to the crisis years, but the total number of visitors even exceeded our expectations,” said Anna Lena Sandmann, responsible for the organiser Easyfairs Deutschland GmbH, pleased with the lively response. 5,251 visitors alone took the opportunity to meet experts from the process and recycling industry in person and to find out about solutions and news from the sectors.

Intense dialogue and satisfied exhibitors

The 341 exhibitors were correspondingly satisfied with the number of visitors and the quality of the contacts. Intensive discussions characterised the trade show days at the stands, as many of the visitors were looking for technical solutions for specific projects in addition to general suggestions. “Solids & Recycling-Technik and Pumps & Valves were full of exciting conversations and interested trade visitors at the booth. We were very busy and are confident that some promising orders will result from the conversations”, said Ulrike Schrage, partner by Schrage GmbH Anlagenbau. Among the visitors were decision-makers from well-known companies such as Bayer, Thyssenkrupp, Haribo, Alba and Remondis.

Supporting programme delights visitors

The Innovation and Solution Center stages were also very busy on both days. Numerous listeners followed the informative presentations on developments and solutions in the industries. Topics such as plastics and building materials recycling or digitalisation were the focus of the presentations. “I particularly liked the lecture programme. Top experts highlighted the latest trends and developments and gave innovative impulses on current topics from the industry,” said Franz Bogler, GBA Gesellschaft für Bioanalytik GmbH. The offers of the workshop to actively participate or contribute to a panel discussion were gladly accepted by the audience.

The audience was also impressed by the programme on the new Impuls Center stage. With varied keynotes, the speakers invited the audience to look beyond the horizon of their own company. Companies such as Horváth or everdrop, for example, provided information on sustainably designed supply chains or recyclable packaging concepts. Furthermore, Erik Meijer brought great atmosphere onto the stage with his keynote “YNWA – You’ll Never Work Alone!” In his inimitable style, he presented exciting episodes from the world of football and, together with his sparring partner the leadership expert Dr Holger Schmitz, spiced them up with practical experiences from management.

Trade shows find their way back to the usual rhythm

Trade visitors were able to gather many impressions and valuable solutions for their corporate future again this year. The organiser Easyfairs has once again shown that it always meets the needs of the industries with adapted formats of the trade shows. This is also the case with the announcement for the next appearances of the industry get-togethers. At the request of many exhibitors, Solids and Recycling-Technik Dortmund will return to its 18-month cycle and will therefore take place on the 9th and the 10th of October 2024. Those who do not want to wait that long can already immerse themselves in the world of bulk solids at the new Solids Parma in Italy on the 14th and 15th of June 2023. Pumps & Valves will remain an annual event and will once again be held together with Maintenance in Dortmund on the 21st and 22nd of February 2024.

Source: Easyfairs Deutschland GmbH