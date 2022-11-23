23. November 2022
worldsteel Report: October 2022 Crude Steel Production

170
Stahlschrott/steel scrap (Foto: Kürth/Recyclingportal.eu)

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 147.3 million tonnes (Mt) in October 2022, a 0.0% change compared to October 2021.

Crude steel production by region: Africa produced 1.4 Mt in October 2022, up 2.3% on October 2021. Asia and Oceania produced 107.3 Mt, up 5.8%. The EU (27) produced 11.3 Mt, down 17.5%. Europe, Other produced 3.7 Mt, down 15.8%. The Middle East produced 4.0 Mt, up 6.7%. North America produced 9.2 Mt, down 7.7%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 6.7 Mt, down 23.7%. South America produced 3.7 Mt, down 3.2%.

The 64 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 98% of total world crude steel production in 2021. Regions and countries covered by the table:

Africa: Egypt, Libya, South Africa
Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Vietnam
European Union (27)
Europe, Other: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Turkey, United Kingdom
Middle East: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States
Russia & other CIS + Ukraine: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan
South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 79.8 Mt in October 2022, up 11.0% on October 2021. India produced 10.5 Mt, up 2.7%. Japan produced 7.3 Mt, down 10.6%. The United States produced 6.7 Mt, down 8.9%. Russia is estimated to have produced 5.8 Mt, down 11.5%. South Korea produced 5.1 Mt, down 12.1%. Germany produced 3.1 Mt, down 14.4%. Türkiye produced 2.9 Mt, down 17.8%. Brazil is estimated to have produced 2.8 Mt, down 4.5%. Iran produced 2.9 Mt, up 3.5%.

Source: worldsteel

