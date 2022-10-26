26. Oktober 2022
Anzeige

worldsteel Report: September 2022 Crude Steel Production

236
Foto: Jean Martinelle / pixabay.com

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 151.7 million tonnes (Mt) in September 2022, a 3.7% increase compared to September 2021.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 1.4 Mt in September 2022, up 1.0% on September 2021. Asia and Oceania produced 113.0 Mt, up 10.6%. The EU (27) produced 10.7 Mt, down 16.7%. Europe, Other produced 3.4 Mt, down 18.6%. The Middle East produced 3.8 Mt, up 15.4%. North America produced 9.1 Mt, down 7.6%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 6.7 Mt, down 21.9%. South America produced 3.5 Mt, down 9.6%.

The 64 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 98% of total world crude steel production in 2021.

Regions and countries covered by the table:

  • Africa: Egypt, Libya, South Africa
  • Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Vietnam
  • European Union (27)
  • Europe, Other: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Turkey, United Kingdom
  • Middle East: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
  • North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States
  • Russia & other CIS + Ukraine: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan
  • South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 87.0 Mt in September 2022, up 17.6% on September 2021. India produced 9.9 Mt, up 1.8%. Japan produced 7.1 Mt, down 12.3%. The United States produced 6.6 Mt, down 7.5%. Russia is estimated to have produced 5.7 Mt, down 6.8%. South Korea produced 4.6 Mt, down 15.4%. Germany produced 2.8 Mt, down 15.4%. Türkiye produced 2.7 Mt, down 19.4%. Brazil produced 2.7 Mt, down 11.7%. Iran produced 2.7 Mt, up 26.7%.

Source: worldsteel

Anzeige
Vorheriger Artikel
Recyclingmaschinen: Tool für die vorausschauende Instandhaltung
Nächster Artikel
Mehr als nur chemisches Recycling: Advanced Recycling verbessert die Synergien im Recyclingsektor

KÖNNTE SIE AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Schlagzeilen

Anzeige

Fachmagazin EU-Recycling

Translation

RecyclingPortal
RecyclingPortal - Das Portal für Abfall, Entsorgung, Recycling, Kreislaufwirtschaft und Märkte ist ein unabhängiges Forum für Fachinformationen aus Europa. Das Themenspektrum umfasst alle Facetten eines Abfallmanagements, das die nachhaltige Kreislaufwirtschaft zum Ziel hat. Dabei schließt sich der Kreis von der (Abfall-) Entsorgung über das Recycling bis hin zur Kreislaufwirtschaft und den dazugehörenden Märkten für (Sekundär-) Rohstoffe im Rahmen einer ressourcen-schonenden Stoffstromwirtschaft.

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,863FansGefällt mir
1,575FollowerFolgen
15,962FollowerFolgen
559AbonnentenAbonnieren
© MSV Mediaservice & Verlag GmbH