worldsteel Report: September 2022 Crude Steel Production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 151.7 million tonnes (Mt) in September 2022, a 3.7% increase compared to September 2021.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 1.4 Mt in September 2022, up 1.0% on September 2021. Asia and Oceania produced 113.0 Mt, up 10.6%. The EU (27) produced 10.7 Mt, down 16.7%. Europe, Other produced 3.4 Mt, down 18.6%. The Middle East produced 3.8 Mt, up 15.4%. North America produced 9.1 Mt, down 7.6%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 6.7 Mt, down 21.9%. South America produced 3.5 Mt, down 9.6%.

The 64 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 98% of total world crude steel production in 2021.

Regions and countries covered by the table:

Africa: Egypt, Libya, South Africa

Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Vietnam

European Union (27)

Europe, Other: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Turkey, United Kingdom

Middle East: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States

Russia & other CIS + Ukraine: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 87.0 Mt in September 2022, up 17.6% on September 2021. India produced 9.9 Mt, up 1.8%. Japan produced 7.1 Mt, down 12.3%. The United States produced 6.6 Mt, down 7.5%. Russia is estimated to have produced 5.7 Mt, down 6.8%. South Korea produced 4.6 Mt, down 15.4%. Germany produced 2.8 Mt, down 15.4%. Türkiye produced 2.7 Mt, down 19.4%. Brazil produced 2.7 Mt, down 11.7%. Iran produced 2.7 Mt, up 26.7%.

Source: worldsteel