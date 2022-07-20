Lindner at K 2022 in Düsseldorf: Shredding – Washing – Sorting

Efficient all-in-one plastics recycling solutions

As a pioneer in the recycling industry, Lindner draws on a wealth of experience in transforming waste into valuable materials and stands for quality, experience and product innovations. At K 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany (October 19-26), Lindner will be presenting ground-breaking all-in-one solutions for the efficient plastics recycling of tomorrow in Hall 9, at Booth B17 & B19. Along with a wide range of product innovations, a special highlight is a new system solution to directly process post-consumer rigid plastics in an injection moulding process.

The circular economy and the growing importance of plastics recycling under the umbrella of climate protection are key topics at October’s K in Düsseldorf. Undoubtedly, there has been an upswing in plastics recycling for several years. The challenges facing the industry, however, continue to be multifaceted and complex: demand on recyclate quality is increasing as is the call for higher throughputs with minimal energy consumption and maintenance. The driving force behind this is clear: Plastic needs to be retained in the cycle for as long as possible and the aim is also to use recycled plastic material increasingly in the food sector. The key to recycling success lies in the perfect coordination of the upstream processes of shredding, washing and sorting. As one of a few recycling specialists, Lindner offers all-in-one solutions to effectively optimise these steps while processing rigid plastics, film and PET.

Optimal performance from the outset

Shredding waste plastic is right at the start of the plastics recycling process – an area in which Lindner can apply its decades of experience in the processing of domestic, commercial and industrial waste to obtain standard throughputs of 40 t/h and more. At the K 2022, Lindner will be presenting the upgraded Jupiter BW series for the first time. This product innovation is focused on optimising the handling of plastic films for the downstream NIR sorting process. In addition to a constant volume flow and homogeneous larger particles, this also includes optimising the particle size for NIR sorting. ‘With a particle size of DIN A4 to A3, we have been able to improve the performance of the NIR systems with our customer,’ says Stefan Scheiflinger- Ehrenwerth, Head of Product Management at Lindner. ‘Every shredding process generates a certain proportion of fines along with the targeted ideal particle size. With the new, resource-efficient Jupiter BW set- up we have managed to reduce the proportion of fines generated by 50 per cent, which manufacturers of NIR sorting equipment have confirmed.’ As a result, the newly developed cutting system of the Jupiter BW series is able to significantly increase the added value along the chain.

Focus on quality and efficiency

Besides shredding and sorting, the washing process is also a key quality criterion for producing high-quality regranulate. Not an easy challenge if you consider that plastics are increasingly extracted from waste streams, which is how heavily contaminated input materials are gradually finding their way into plastics recycling. ‘We are only too familiar with the problem. But we also have the right solutions,’ says Harald Hoffmann, Managing Director of Lindner Washtech, Lindner’s subsidiary specialising in plastics recycling. ‘Our patented Rafter pre-wash has been tailored to the new requirements. By using a larger rotor, we can lengthen the dwell times, which obviously has a positive effect on the depth of cleaning. We have also been able to sustainably improve the throughput rate, 3 t/h for films and 5 t/h for rigid plastics – and we will be showcasing this product innovation at the K trade fair for the first time,’ adds Harald Hoffmann. Lindner will also be highlighting another product innovation, this time in thermal drying: ‘At the K we will also be introducing EcoDry, our new thermal dryer. Clever use of heat exchangers and a sustainable insulation of the material-conveying components means this dryer achieves energy savings of up to 30 per cent. And the high degree of drying also ensures the flakes are better prepared for subsequent processes.’

Live outdoor demonstration – homogenous flakes directly injection moulded

As in 2019, Lindner is in the outside area of the K, and this year the company will be exhibiting as part of the VDMA Circular Economy Forum. Showcasing its products together with several other companies along the entire value chain will give visitors a taste of the circular economy, promoting this important topic. As an example of an entire washing plant, Lindner will be presenting a shredding, washing and drying unit with integrated water treatment and will be recycling plastics live several times a day.

Shredding is performed by a model from the new Micromat HP series – a machine equipped with new convenient functions that offer impressively high throughout performance and ease of maintenance. Its flexible, bolted knives system and its enhanced drive make the new Micromat HP series an energy-efficient all-rounder in plastics recycling, and can be used to shred films and rigid plastics. A particular highlight and novelty among the live demonstrations will be seeing how rigid plastics pass through Lindner’s recycling machine, and – without prior extrusion – directly entering an injection moulding process. For the first time, clean and homogenous flakes will be moulded directly into a new product.

Hall 9, Booth B17 & B19, Circular Economy Forum in the outside area CE-02.

Source: Lindner Recyclingtech