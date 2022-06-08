The World Steel Association (worldsteel) has published the 2022 edition of World Steel in Figures.

The publication provides a comprehensive overview of steel industry activities, stretching from crude steel production to apparent steel use, from indications of global steel trade flows to iron ore production and trade.

Edwin Basson, Director General, worldsteel, said, „World Steel in Figures shows that most countries around the world saw an increase in both steel production and use in 2021 despite COVID restrictions remaining in place in many locations. An expectation of a continued and stable recovery from the pandemic this year and beyond has been shaken by the war in Ukraine and rising inflation.

However things develop, we as an industry are acutely aware of our responsibility to produce and use steel in increasingly sustainable ways. Our revised and expanded Sustainability Charter that we released earlier this year allows our members to affirm their commitments in this area. Steel remains the foundation of economic growth and our customers and the outside world in general can be increasingly confident that we are increasing our standards.”

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)