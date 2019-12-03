As COP25 began yesterday, worldsteel publishes “Sustainable steel – Indicators 2019 and the steel supply chain”. The publication features the steel industry’s various sustainability initiatives including a newly launched supply chain project, sustainability performance indicators and the efforts of worldsteel’s member companies.

worldsteel uses 8 indicators to measure key aspects of the industry’s economic, environmental and social sustainability. In safety, the lost time injury frequency rate continued to improve, reaching a record low of 0.84, while other indicators demonstrated a steady performance. A total of 85 steel companies representing 970 million tonnes (56%) of global crude steel production contributed data. Click here for more data, a list of the contributing organisations and a detailed explanation of the methodology for each indicator.

The publication highlights the efforts made by those companies who were shortlisted in this year’s Excellence in Sustainability Steelie Award, BlueScope Steel Limited, JSW Steel Limited and Tata Steel Limited, as well as this year’s winner, ArcelorMittal. It also lists the 6 members who worldsteel recognised as Steel Sustainability Champions for their work in 2018, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel Limited, Tata Steel Europe, Tata Steel Limited, Tenaris and Ternium.

Source: World Steel Association