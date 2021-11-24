October 2021 Crude Steel Production – worldsteel Report

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 145.7 million tonnes (Mt) in October 2021, a 10.6% decrease compared to October 2020.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 1.4 Mt in October 2021, up 24.1% on October 2020. Asia and Oceania produced 100.7 Mt, down 16.6%. The CIS produced 8.3 Mt, down 0.2%. The EU (27) produced 13.4 Mt, up 6.4%. Europe, other produced 4.4 Mt, up 7.7%. The Middle East produced 3.2 Mt, down 12.7%. North America produced 10.2 Mt, up 16.9%. South America produced 4.0 Mt, up 12.1%.

The 64 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 98% of total world crude steel production in 2020. Regions and countries covered by the table:

Africa: Egypt, Libya, South Africa

Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Vietnam

CIS: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan

European Union (27)

Europe, Other: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Turkey, United Kingdom

Middle East: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 71.6 Mt in October 2021, down 23.3% on October 2020. India produced 9.8 Mt, up 2.4%. Japan produced 8.2 Mt, up 14.3%. The United States produced 7.5 Mt, up 20.5%. Russia is estimated to have produced 6.1 Mt, down 0.5%. South Korea produced 5.8 Mt, down 1.0%. Germany produced 3.7 Mt, up 7.0%. Turkey produced 3.5 Mt, up 8.0%. Brazil is estimated to have produced 3.2 Mt, up 10.4%. Iran is estimated to have produced 2.2 Mt, down 15.3%.

Source: worldsteel