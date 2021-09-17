Welcome to eREC: Sign up Today for the Virtual Recycling Expo and Conference

Rich content, dynamic digital dialogues, and an interactive design – that is what visitors can look forward to during the third edition of eREC. From 04 to 09 October 2021, the time has finally come again, and the online trade fair for the recycling and waste management industry is coming up. Get a free ticket, and don’t miss the new digital experience!

As the Expo’s opening draws closer, all who are interested can now register for the event. Once again, the event is worth a visit, as the organizers of eREC have come up with some great ideas to ensure that visitors will have an exceptional trade show experience. Visitors have the chance to explore the virtual event, get in touch with companies and organizations, and benefit from the broad framework program. And the exhibitors are already looking forward to welcoming all attendees. The following companies are ready to go online: AMCS Group, italPLAST Group, Metso Outotec, Komptech, Nestro, PreZero, and many more.

However, there is more to eREC than just the virtual exhibition hall: the broad and hands-on program will feature a wide range of webinars, discussions, presentations, and interviews on topics, trends, and news from the industry. From now on, all registered visitors can start to organize their agenda and sign up for presentations on topics such as biodegradable plastics, resource-efficient circular economy, or smart city waste collection. Moreover, eREC will be hosting the Recycler’s Talk, organized by EuRIC, which will focus on what is needed to harmonize end-of-waste criteria.

Of course, also in October, the eREC raffle must not be missing. Those taking part in the raffle have the chance to win fantastic prizes such as an Apple MacBook Air, an Apple iPhone XS, or a Samsung Galaxy S8. The products are sponsored by AfB gGmbH. The IT refurbisher has specialized in certified data deletion, refurbishment and remarketing of used IT hardware. The winners also have the chance to win several bags from the sustainable start-up mimycri. Besides, 15 surprise goody bags will be sponsored by Komptech.

Digital, interactive, innovative, and experience-rich – that’s eREC. Therefore, be part of an exciting, new, digital event and register now.

Use the following link to sign up. After signing up, you have free access to eREC’s program: https://erec.expo-ip.com/

More information: https://erec.info/

Source: MSV GmbH