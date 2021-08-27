Hazardous waste specialist Malary bolsters Untha shredding fleet

Industrial waste management specialist Malary has bolstered its hazardous material recycling capabilities with an investment in a second RS100 Untha shredder.

The heavy duty four-shaft RS100 is the latest addition to the fleet, with another existing RS100 already in operation. Capable of processing the materials many operators shy away from, Malary will use the new equipment to shred contaminated waste such as IBCs, and plastic/steel drum shredding for re-use, recycling, and energy recovery. Currently configured to handle up to 150 tonnes pr/week the new RS100 machine doubles Malary’s total capacity, with the ability to transform difficult wastes into a homogenous particle size as small as 50mm.

The fraction is then further separated so that ferrous and non-ferrous material can also be salvaged for remanufacturing. Commenting on the latest shredder investment, Malary’s managing director Lewis Walker said: “With sophisticated in-house processing facilities that include seven different recycling routes – together with UKAS-approved laboratories to ensure the quality of all recycled product – we’ve built a solid reputation for complex waste handling and are trusted by some of the UK’s leading waste contractors.

“To continually offer the best possible solution for our customers – while boosting the environmental and commercial efficiencies of our facility – we are constantly investing in new and better technologies, and Untha’s four shredders now lie at the heart of our operation. The capabilities of these globally-proven machines – known for their ability to tackle difficult materials economically, safely and compliantly – is crucial to us.”

Untha’s four shaft shredder technology was the first to be introduced into the range, when the Austrian-headquartered manufacturer was founded back in the 1970s. The series began with the launch of the compact RS40 but has continually evolved as Untha’s engineering innovation has progressed over the decades.

Source: Untha UK