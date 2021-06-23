worldsteel Report: May 2021 crude steel production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 174.4 million tonnes (Mt) in May 2021, a 16.5% increase compared to May 2020.

Africa produced 1.3 Mt in May 2021, up 65.1% on May 2020. Asia and Oceania produced 128.4 Mt, up 11.7%. The CIS produced 9.1 Mt, up 14.8%. The EU (27) produced 13.5 Mt, up 32.7%. Europe, other produced 4.2 Mt, up 36.9%. The Middle East produced 3.7 Mt, up 16.8%. North America produced 10.1 Mt, up 47.7%. South America produced 3.9 Mt, up 49.7%.

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 99.5 Mt in May 2021, up 6.6% on May 2020. India produced 9.2 Mt, up 46.9%. Japan produced 8.4 Mt, up 42.2%. The United States produced 7.2 Mt, up 47.6%. Russia is estimated to have produced 6.6 Mt, up 14.0%. South Korea is estimated to have produced 6.0 Mt, up 10.5%. Germany is estimated to have produced 3.5 Mt, up 35.5%. Turkey produced 3.2 Mt, up 42.4%. Brazil produced 3.2 Mt, up 40.1%. Iran is estimated to have produced 2.6 Mt, up 7.7%.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)