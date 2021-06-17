Forrec: Technologies for the recycling of used tyres

What can we get from them? During eREC Mai 2021, Italian manufacturer Forrec held a webinar devoted to used tyres treatment.

There are more webinars planned, in which the company will deepen other issues about the waste treatment and disposal. An article depths Forrec’s approach and technologies for treating used tyres, including the full webinar recording. Among the topics addressed:

End-of-Life Tyres and sustainability problems

Introduction of Forrec TX 1600, specific for TDF (Tyres derived fuel) production

Case Histories of tailor-made plants

Read here the article and watch the recording of the webinar.

Source: Forrec