Flat Panel recycling plant: 150,000 pieces of LCD, plasma and LED recycled

150,000 pieces of TVs and equipment with flat panel display were recycled since May last year at GreenWEEE, market leader in electrical and electronic waste recycling in Romania.

GreenWEEE is the first company in Central- East Europe to have established a fully dedicated flat panel display recycling line at its plant in Buzau city, Romania, after finalizing an investment of Euro 0,5 million. The fully dedicated flat panel display (LCD, plasma and LED) recycling line has a treatment capacity of 2500 tonnes per year and complies with B.A.T (Best Available Technologies).

Circular economy solution

„The technology is constantly evolving, bringing us new devices, much more complex and more efficient, but which also contain various dangerous substances. Thus, we have had to find ways to dispose of this equipment in a safe and eco-friendly way. The flat panel display recycling line is a circular economy solution, as the materials resulting from recycling are used in other industries”, Marius Costache, General Manager of GreenWEEE. These equipment contain beryllium, cadmium, lead, mercury and other hazardous substances, each of which could possibly pose human health risks. Careful, responsible dismantling is mandatory to ensure safety.

GreenWEEE offers an automatic recycling process and the installation simultaneously recycles LCD, plasma and LED flat panel displays using the latest technology to ensure the safe recycling. For the LCDs containing CCFL fluorescent tubes, the treatment process focuses on the extraction of hazardous substances and materials, especially mercury, which is removed in a controlled environment. The remaining commodities: metals and plastics are treated using existing equipment in GreenWEEE and then reintroduced into the economic circuit as secondary raw materials.

reenWEEE provides treatment operations at the highest standards and is the only unit in Romania and one of the few in Europe with the operating under “Weeebalex” license, for the large domestic equipment, small household appliances, cathode ray tubes and CFA workflows. “Weeelabex” is a landmark European certification that sets standards and closely monitors the processing and disposal of WEEE. The certification ensures that all waste electrical and electronic equipment arriving in GreenWEEE is processed in accordance with legal requirements.

About GreenWEEE

Founded in Buzau in 2009 and part of the integrated recycling park Green Group, the company has two plants, one in Buzau and one in Campia Turzii. With a total investment of Euro 25 million and having a recycling capacity of 100.000 tonnes per year, GreenWEEE contributes significantly to the recycling targets in Romania for waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE). GreenWEEE is part of Green Group, the leading recycling business in S-E Europe, active in the recycling of all major waste streams including PET bottles, electric and electronic waste (WEEE), glass, lamps and batteries.

With investments of Euro 200 million and an installed recycling and production capacity of over 320,000 tonnes per year, Green Group has an important contribution to the recovery of waste materials and their transformation into resources. The group expanded at the end of 2019 in Slovakia and Lithuania, where it operates two modern PET recycling facilities. Since 2016, Green Group is owned by Abris Capital Partners, a private equity fund dedicated to investment in Central and Eastern Europe with capital investments of over Euro 1.2 billion.

Source: GreenWEEE