Greenback appoints Ellen de Kreij to board of directors

Greenback Recycling Technologies, an advanced recycling technology company focused on creating certified circular solutions for plastic waste, has announced the appointment of Ellen de Kreij as a Non-Executive Director to its Board of Directors.

De Kreij is currently responsible for the implementation of the Apax Partners Sustainability Programme and is a member of the Apax Operational Excellence team. Prior to this, she held Director roles in Apax’s Investor Relations and Deal Generation teams. She has also worked as an investment banker in the Mergers & Acquisitions teams at Merrill Lynch and Broadview International, where she focused on advising transactions in the Technology sector.

Greenback CEO and Founder, Philippe von Stauffenberg, commented on the appointment: “Ellen brings a wide range of experience to the Board across finance, technology and sustainability, which will be vitally important as we accelerate the growth of the business. 2021 is going to be a tremendous year of development for us as our first deals are secured. Having the calibre of individuals, such as Ellen, advising on our initiatives is key to our progress and I’m personally delighted she agreed to join us.”

De Kreij added: “Greenback Recycling Technologies is a really interesting business and poised to make a significant inroad into the challenge of eliminating global plastic waste. I’m pleased to join the board and work with the team to support the growth programme.”

Greenback is currently involved in four new fully accredited plastics recycling projects in Europe, Latin America and Asia, and will be making further announcements on its strategic roadmap in the coming weeks.

Source: Greenback Recycling Technologies