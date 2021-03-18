Global Recycling Foundation pledges to plant 250,000 trees by 2030

The Global Recycling Foundation (GRF) today pledges to support the planting of 250,000 trees by 2030 in its drive to reduce carbon emissions as the planet faces up to its greatest environmental challenge.

Marking its 4th annual Global Recycling Day on 18 March, celebrated in over 40 countries, GRF launched its new initiative to combat climate change. The average person emits 4.5 tons of carbon dioxide every year, but the simple act of planting trees can reverse the damage each one of us is doing to the planet. Reforestation not only captures carbon from the atmosphere, but it also reduces air pollution, fosters biodiversity, provides cleaner water, and encourages rainfall.

Founding president of the Foundation, Ranjit Baxi, said: “We are seeking the support of individuals and companies, directly or indirectly linked to the global recycling and environmental industry, to help us to meet this goal. By sponsoring the planting of 250,000 trees we can capture over 5 million tons of CO2 emissions which will have a dramatic impact on the damaging effects of climate change. We anticipate that together with the sponsorship and backing of the corporate world and all our friends in the environmental industry we may even exceed are goal of 250,000 trees by 2030.”

According to research by the Swiss university, ETH-Zurich, the earth’s ecosystems could support another 900 million hectares of forests or 25 percent more forested area than exists today.

To support this initiative, we request all our co-sponsors to contact the Global Recycling Foundation which will help coordinate the plantation and publicise your contributions on all our communication channels. Let us work together and build a green sustainable planet.

Source: Global Recycling Foundation