BMRA supports move to celebrate the pandemic’s #RecyclingHeroes

The British Metals Recycling Association (BMRA) is pleased to support the Global Recycling Foundation’s search for #RecyclingHeroes in celebration of Global Recycling Day on 18 March 2021.

Global Recycling Day will once again shine a spotlight on #RecyclingHeroes from around the world while celebrating the fact that recycling was recognised as an essential industry throughout the pandemic. #RecyclingHeroes aims to recognise both known and unknown heroes across the world. Heroes can be individuals or businesses, members of the public or world leaders, councils or communities in villages, towns and cities.

All those entered will have a chance to win one of the USD prizes on offer and the prospect of being showcased in the run up to Global Recycling Day on its social media channels. James Kelly, CEO of the BMRA, said: “Throughout this pandemic, recycling heroes have kept the waste industry moving while achieving real environmental gains. From individuals who go above and beyond to ensure discarded metals are recycled to Government ministers who agreed that we are an essential industry, all should be celebrated. I am pleased to support Global Recycling Day and its ambitions to recognise, and celebrate, the importance recycling plays in preserving primary resources and promoting the greater use of secondary resource such as scrap metal.”

To nominate your #RecyclingHeroes, visit: www.globalrecyclingday.com

Alternatively, for further information, contact the Global Recycling Foundation: info@globalrecyclingfoundation.org

Source: BMRA