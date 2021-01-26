Steinert’s experience & developments in digitalisation of waste recycling industry

Online seminar, February 26, 2021

Data is seen as the key to previously unresolvable challenges in the recycling industry. However, they are often just an unused resource of the companies. Steinert presents its experience and developments in the digitalisation of the recycling industry in an online seminar and provides insight into how Europe’s largest sorting plant for lightweight packaging was made manageable using data. The online seminar Intelligent Digital Solutions for Waste Recycling is free of charge and registration is now open.

In 2011, the first Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) camera replaced the point-to-point scanners previously used as standard in the Steinert UniSort PR, paving the way for data-based sorting solutions. This camera has a spatial and spectral resolution of 28,000,000 pixels, a 5,000-fold improvement, and forms the basis of the manufacturer’s networked solutions, providing new opportunities in the fight against the scarcity of resources. With the accumulated experience from four UniSort generations, a system was developed to fully process this data. All the necessary components are built into the machines of the EVO 5.0 generation and customers benefit from these advantages:

A much shorter commissioning time

Easier monitoring of the sorting facility

A mobile condition monitoring system that shortens response times in the event of malfunctions

AI (Artificial Intelligence) that helps sort previously inseparable materials

Remote-controlled deployment of improvements without personnel on site

A robot-based quality control

Online seminar: Intelligent Digital Solutions for Waste Recycling

On 26 February 2021, Hendrik Beel, Managing Director of Steinert UniSort, will be explaining this topic in an online seminar. Using practical examples, he will demonstrate how Steinert has developed solutions for highly efficient sorting facilities together with its customers. The seminar will take place at 09:00 CET in English and at 11:00 CET in German.

Web application: Digital Solutions available at any time

In the meantime, people interested can also get information via a web application. At the Steinert website, the six solutions are available in a graphically prepared form. In the following, they are briefly explained:

Intelligent Plant Commissioning: Cuts commissioning times while also offering optimised staff management and enabling the commissioning of sorting facilities with more than 50 near-infrared (NIR) sorters. By calibrating machines using a central spectral database, the entire system is adapted to the local circumstances at all times and is stable in the face of environmental factors.

Intelligent Condition Monitoring: Permanently and centrally monitors sorting facilities, enabling incidents to be detected early on to cut downtimes and improve system performance.

Intelligent Remote Monitoring: Cuts the time it takes to respond to problems thanks to mobile status monitoring and opportunities for service experts to intervene. This ensures a flexible response and improves the reliability of the entire system’s performance.

Intelligent Object Identifier: AI-supported sorting program for sorting materials that could not previously be separated and for solving complicated sorting tasks. This simultaneously guarantees more constant and improved sorting performance.

Intelligent Remote Update: Allows improvements or totally new functions to be deployed remotely and equips sorting facilities for future requirements without staff having to be present on site.

Intelligent Quality Control: Robot-based quality check for automated assessment and checking of material qualities for processing, using for example UniSort Unibot. This enables accurate and flexible pricing as well as a response to legal or customer-specific requirements.

Source: Steinert