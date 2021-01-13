Ettlinger Melt Filters: Mircan 1979 takes over distribution in Spain & Portugal

Ettlinger, a member of the MAAG Group and a leading manufacturer of high performance melt filters, is now relying on the extensive experience and capabilities of Mircan 1979 S.L., Barcelona, for the distribution of its systems on the Iberian Peninsula.

The family-owned company Mircan is a solution provider with over 40 years of experience in the production and quality control of polymers and their processing by extrusion – and correspondingly excellent market knowledge in the region. In addition to international companies, customers include many small and medium-sized enterprises. In this environment, Mircan sells gear pumps, screen changers and melt filters, wide slot dies and coextrusion feedblocks, measuring systems, web inspection and pellet quality control systems, pressure and temperature sensors, and equipment for viscosity and color measurement. The company has been a MAAG sales partner since it was founded.

Mircan now complements its portfolio with Ettlinger’s continuously operating high performance melt filters which, with their patented principle, are used worldwide for the filtration of low to very highly contaminated plastic melts. The two series ERF and ECO find applications for almost all common polymers in the recycling sector, the sheet and film industry, tape and fiber production up to compounding – also as retrofit components for existing extrusion lines.

As Uwe Kellner, Managing Director of Ettlinger, says: “As a regional partner of MAAG for decades, Mircan impresses with its experience, its continuous track record in the distribution of plastics machinery and a clear commitment to the continuous improvement of processes and knowledge. We are pleased that Mircan is now also applying its extensive know-how to the distribution of our products. In this way, we can now join forces in helping to turn even highly contaminated plastic waste into valuable recyclates for new, sophisticated products in a cost-effective manner.”

Source: Ettlinger/MAAG Group