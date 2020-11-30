BIR appoints Dr Helmut Kolba as new chairman of E-Scrap Committee

BIR President Tom Bird has appointed Dr Helmut Kolba of Remondis Electrorecycling GmbH as new chairman of the organisation’s E-Scrap Committee.

Dr Kolba is Managing Director of Remondis Electrorecycling GmbH, which he joined in 2010. He also worked for Sony Austria as Managing Director as well as for UFH, Austria’s largest compliance scheme for WEEE. During his time with UFH he also served as chairman of the WEEE Forum. Dr Kolba is a trained lawyer and started his professional career working for insurance groups Allianz and UNIQA.

Remondis is one of the world’s largest recycling, service and water companies. With over 30,000 employees and around 900 business locations on four continents, the group serves more than 30 million people and many thousands of companies.

“I am very happy that Dr Kolba has accepted the position within our E-Scrap Committee, and I am confident that he will bring a fresh vision and new initiatives to this important group of industry experts”, comments Tom Bird. He also extends his heartfelt thanks to outgoing chairman Thomas Papageorgiou, who will stay as an active member on the E-Scrap Committee, for his many years of dedication and wished him best of luck for his future.

Source: BIR