Cancellation of the 20th International Electronics Recycling Congress IERC 2021

“Due to the numerous travel restrictions and safety measures that have been put in place over the past few weeks all over the world, we have made the difficult decision to cancel IERC 2021 scheduled for January 19-22, 2021 in Salzburg, Austria.

Following the increasing and overwhelming concerns about health and safety, we feel that this is the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We deeply regret that we are unable to hold this congress but we know it is the right decision based on the information we have today.

During these challenging times we wish you all a lot of love, strength, faith, health and compassion to others. We are all in this together and only together we can bring it to an end.

ICM remains available to listen to you and answer any questions you may have and help you and our community throughout this crisis.

Stay healthy and we look very much forward to seeing you at IERC 2022 which will take place on January 19 – 21, 2022 in Salzburg, Austria.”

Source: ICM AG