Breakthrough technology project to drive circular economy in ELT recycling

BIR eForum, Tyres & Rubber Committee, Thursday, 15 October 2020 (15:00-16:30 CEST)

A dynamic BIR Tyres & Rubber Committee eForum in June this year covered topics as diverse as COVID’s impact on world tyre and recycling markets, latest tyre collection and processing data, benefits and barriers relating to pyrolysis, developments surrounding end-of-waste, and another emerging threat to producers of crumb rubber infill.

A similarly animated and wide-ranging discussion is planned for the committee’s webinar on 15 October 2020, which will feature presentations and discussions around the following topics:

The promising breakthrough project BlackCycle, a major European initiative for recycling end-of-life tyres into new tyres. Coordinated by the leading global tyre manufacturer Michelin and uniting 7 industrial partners, 5 Research & Technological Organizations (RTOs) and an innovation cluster into a European consortium in 5 countries, the BlackCycle project aims to enable a massive circular economy of tyres by designing world-first processes to produce new tyres from end-of-life tyres (ELTs). As early as 5-6 years into the project, close to 1 out of every 2 European End-of-Life tyres will be incorporated as secondary raw material into the production of new tyres thanks to this unprecedentedly ambitious project!

Shortage of ELT feedstock in Southern Europe, low demand for tyre granules and forecast for the next few years in view of the development of projects like BlackCycle and tyre granules infill ban.

Register here

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)