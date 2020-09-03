EuPC Survey on the Effects of Covid-19 on the Use of Recycled Polymers

In the framework of its third survey on the use of recycled plastic materials (rPM) by plastics converters in Europe, EuPC publishes a follow-up questionnaire on the effects of Covid-19.

This follow-up questionnaire is designed to collect first-hand information on the effect that the Covid-19 pandemic had on plastics converters in Europe and their use of recycled polymers. Together with the results of the 3rd EuPC survey on the use of rPM, the gathered information will provide a comprehensive view on the use of rPM prior to and during the pandemic.

The first results of EuPC’s 3rd survey on the use of recycled polymers by plastics converting companies in Europe were announced in February 2020 but the publication of the complete report was postponed as a reaction to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe to incorporate up-to-date information on these latest developments. The follow-up survey will remain open for three months and the results will be published together with findings from the 3rd survey on the use of rPM in November 2020.

The survey is open to all plastics converting companies in Europe and can be accessed here. All participants will receive the full report on the results free of charge.

In the first two editions of the survey that were conducted in 2017 and 2018, more than 860 participants from all over Europe provided information on their use of recycled polymers. The full reports on the results of the survey’s first two editions are available free of charge on the website of Polymer Comply Europe.

Source: EuPC