IRRC Waste to Energy, Web Congress October 15 and 16, 2020

Given the current pandemic and measures to contain SARS-CoV-2, we have decided that this years‘ IRRC Waste-to-Energy will be held entirely digitally. This decision is based on the will to protect our international speakers and participants from any health risks.

As organisers we are excited to invest our efforts in this new format, providing not only access for many more participants, but also offer new additional services which will enhance the congress also in future, post-Covid-19 crisis times.

Plenary Session: October 15

International Development: EU Policies and Implementation, Strategies and Projects, Country Reports + Live Panel Discussion

4 Parallel Sessions: October 16

Waste Incineration: Municipal Solid Waste, Sewage Sludge, Hazardous Waste, Technologies of Waste Incineration, Energy Efficiency and Use, Tools and Methods for Plants in Operation, Boiler, Materials and Corrosion, Flue Gas Treatment, CO2 Capture and Utilisation, Incineration Residues

Alternative Waste-to-Energy Processes: Solid Recovered Fuels – Production and Co-Incineration in the Cement Industry

Source: Thomé-Kozmiensky Verlag GmbH