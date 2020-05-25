Circular Economy Action Plan: Guideline for European Plastics Converters

Polymer Comply Europe (PCE) is pleased to announce its next Live Webinar on the new Circular Economy Action Plan, organised on behalf of European Plastics Converters (EuPC) and PET Sheet Europe.

The live webinar will take place on the 10th of June 2020 between 11.00 – 12.15 CET and will introduce the Circular Economy Action Plan (part of the European Green Deal) highlighting the upcoming challenges for the plastics industry. The discussion will gather experts from the European Commission – DG Environment.

Webinar agenda:

Welcome & Introduction

Silvia Freni-Sterrantino, Senior Legal & Regulatory Affairs Manager: EuPC

About the new Circular Economy Action Plan

Michał Kubicki, Policy Officer: European Commission

What the Action Plan foresees for plastics

Werner Bosmans, Policy Officer: European Commission

Questions & Answers *

Closing

Registration

