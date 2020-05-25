Impact of Covid-19 forces to reschedule demolition projects in Europe

The European Demolition Association, EDA, has prepared a specific report to analyze the impact of the Covid-19 on the European demolition companies.

This report was made with the participation of companies from 18 European countries through an online survey, made from 6 to 15 May 2020. The report includes graphics with the information at European level and country by country, as the situation differs substantially in each part of Europe, and even week by week.

Given the social and economic impact that the lockdown has had on the European demolition industry – the impact of Covid-19 forces to reschedule 50 per cent of demolition projects in Europe –, the EDA Board has been meeting regularly to monitor the situation and support the industry, exchanging best practices and valuable information for the members.

The full report with the graphic is available on-line, with free access to everyone.

Source: EDA