E-Waste: A Valuable Resource For The European Circular Economy

EuRIC Webinar, Tuesday, 31 January 2023, 14:00 – 16:00 PM (CET)

Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) pose major environmental challenges. According to the UN, the world generated a massive 57.4 million tons of e-waste in 2021. Unfortunately, only 18 per cent of e-waste is properly collected and recycled.

This means that a plethora of valuable materials such as silver, copper, gold, platinum, and others are incinerated or landfilled with no regard for the environment or human health. In an effort to tackle this issue, the European Commission has adopted a number of initiatives that can help reshape the entire electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) value chain and facilitate e-waste recycling.

We invite you to join the 7th edition of our Recyclers’ Talks webinar series to discuss how to increase circularity in the EEE sector and how different actors in the value chain can contribute to achieving this objective. Download Agenda

