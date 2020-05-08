EuPC Conference “A Circular Future with Plastics” postponed to 27-28 May 2021

In view of the recent developments of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe, the 2020 edition of the conference A Circular Future with Plastics that EuPC is organising together with the Belgian plastics associations Agoria and Essenscia – PolyMatters has been postponed to the 27-28 May 2021.

The concept of the two-day event, originally scheduled on the 11-12 June 2020 will stay the same. On the first day, the 27 May 2021, three Market Sessions on Packaging, Automotive and Building & Construction will take place in parallel, and during the morning of the second day, the Main Conference Session will take place . The event and gala dinner venues remain unchanged as well, and already purchased tickets stay valid or can be reimbursed.

For more information please visit www.circularfuturewithplastics.eu or contact felix.miessen@eupc.org.

Source: EuPC