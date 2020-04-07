Food & Beverages Paper Packaging Summit 2020 in Rotterdam

ACI is very pleased to announce the launch of the Food & Beverages Paper Packaging Summit 2020 on the 21st & 22nd October in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

The event will bring together senior executives and experts from the Food & Beverages Packaging industry, Paper packaging companies, consultants, technology innovators and leading market analysts to discuss the latest challenges and improvements within the industry.

Over recent years there has been increasing awareness of the negative environmental impact of plastics. Which has resulted in countries around Europe and the packaging industry taking measures by setting sustainability targets to help reduce the amount of plastic waste. This has led to a growing interest to replace plastic packaging by paper & cardboard alternatives. In addition, the ban on plastic bags that is being implemented across Europe shows that there is now a clear shift to move towards paper & cardboard alternatives which are easier to recycle, whilst still having some of the properties from their plastic counterpart thanks to coatings & additives.

Confirmed Key Topics:

Assessing the Impact of the New EU-Packaging Legislation on Paper Packaging Materials

Discussing the Latest Sustainability Initiatives of Global Brand Owners & Producers

Overcoming Food Waste Management with Smarter Packaging

Paper Packaging Recovery and Recycling

Ensuring Recyclability with Appropriate Labelling

Innovation Pack: Consumer Preferences and Economic Factors

Reviewing Food Packaging recyclability with a focus on chemical safety

Exploring future technological opportunities in paper packaging

£340 Early Bird Discount available until 30th April, 2020.

Source: Active Communications International, Inc. (ACI)