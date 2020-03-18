Postponed: 2nd European Chemical Recycling Conference

New date: 10th & 11th September 2020.

Chemical Recycling Europe (ChemRecEurope) has decided to postpone its upcoming conference scheduled to take place on the 26th & 27th of May 2020, in the light of the recent developments of the coronavirus (Covid-19) situation. Under these difficult circumstances, our consideration must be for the health of everyone involved in the event.

Location: BluePoint Brussels (80 Bd. A. Reyers 1030 Brussels)

Registered participants will receive more information via email shortly.

Thank you for your understanding and keep safe.

Source: The Chemical Recycling Europe Team