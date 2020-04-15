PET Monomer Recycling Forum 2020: New Date Confirmed

Petcore Europe announces that the event will take place on 7th of October in Brussels at the BluePoint Brussels, 80 Bd. A. Reyers, 1030 Brussels.

The event had to be postponed from its original date of 16th April due to the developments regarding the coronavirus (Covid-19). Industry experts will give key insights in the exciting new developments of PET Monomer Recycling. In 2019, Petcore Europe launched the PET Monomer Recycling Special Industry Group – with companies involved in the development of new and innovative processes to recycle PET and Polyester waste by depolymerisation and reusing its monomer constituents.

Registrations are open now.

Source: Petcore Europe