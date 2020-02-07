Chinese quotas for waste & scrap imports: Full lists of 3rd batch for 2020

The Solid Waste & Chemicals Management Centre of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China published the 3rd batch of waste import quotas for 2020*.

According to the Solid Waste and Chemical Management Centre, this third batch allows 4,620 tonnes of copper scrap, 1,440 tonnes of aluminium scrap, 2,670 tonnes of steel scrap and 22,750 tonnes of paper scrap to enter China.

* Original list in Chinese, please use your web browser to translate into your preferred language.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)